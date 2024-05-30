Fallbrook student artists receive FAA scholarships

count
Two artists receive college scholarships from Fallbrook Art Association's scholarship chair Karen Langer Baker at the 2024 Fallbrook Union High School's Senior Scholarship and Awards Ceremony, held at Bob Burton Center. Jasmine Sim, left, plans to become a concept artist and attend the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts for Game Art. Katelyn Mathewson, right, will start her college career at MiraCosta College and transfer to a university to obtain her art degree. She plans to be an illustrator. In addition to receiving scholarships, each received membership in FAA and will be encouraged to display their art at The Gallery on Main. Village News/Courtesy photo
