FVCC brings car show to downtown

A wide variety of classic cars fill downtown Fallbrook during the 57th Annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Club Car Show, May 26. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Members of the Fallbrook High School MCJROTC present the colors at the intersection of Alvarado and Main Avenue during the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
People stand at attention as the colors are presented during the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Frank Fisher admires a vintage car on display during the 57th Annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show, May 26. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Hundreds of people enjoy the classic cars on display during the 57th Annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show, May 26. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Barbara Bonfield enjoys a bag of popcorn while viewing the classic cars on display at the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
A variety of rat rods are displayed at the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
