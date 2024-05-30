Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FVCC brings car show to downtown

A wide variety of classic cars fill downtown Fallbrook during the 57th Annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Club Car Show, May 26. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Members of the Fallbrook High School MCJROTC present the colors at the intersection of Alvarado and Main Avenue during the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

People stand at attention as the colors are presented during the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Frank Fisher admires a vintage car on display during the 57th Annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show, May 26. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Hundreds of people enjoy the classic cars on display during the 57th Annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show, May 26. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Barbara Bonfield enjoys a bag of popcorn while viewing the classic cars on display at the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

A variety of rat rods are displayed at the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

 

