FWC to welcome Faith San Severino and her therapy horse Peabody

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all to attend brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates & Gardens, Friday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The doors open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping.

Author Faith San Severino will tell a fun, fictional tale based on the true story of her rescue and training of a therapy animal that has served millions, Peabody the Mini Horse.

San Severino, an author and horse trainer, was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. She decided to come to California in her 50s and search for her purpose. She found a vocation in visiting senior care facilities, veterans and Alzheimer's disease units with mini horses.

Over a decade later, her Faithful Friends Miniature Therapy horses are everywhere throughout North America, including Alaska and Hawaii.

San Severino received a call one day from an older lady who said her mare had a baby, but it was too small to feed from his mother. The truth was the vet wanted to put the tiny horse down, but San Severino would not hear of it. Instead, she drove across the country, picked up the tiny horse named "Peabody" and nursed him back to health.

Also, internationally known singer, Lillie Knauls, will share about the one who offers the "true freedom we all seek."

Tickets are $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, in Fallbrook. It is located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. Reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]. Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Bonsall Women's Connection.