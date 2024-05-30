La Paloma dedicates Think Big Reading Room

Village News/David Landry photos count
La Paloma Elementary Librarian Regan Pedo stands in the new addition to the school library – the Think Big Reading Room donated by Dr. Ben Carson.
Indian artifacts are being donated to the Marciano Gonzales Memorial Library Think Big Reading Room.
Kupa Song and Dance Group poses for a photo with Chief Angel Reyes and wife Virginia Camacho in the back row. The group is from Pala and is part of the Nan Tan Apache Tribe.
Attending the dedication ceremony are, from left, FUESD Superintendent Monika Hazel, Chief Angel Reyes, his wife Virginia Camacho, La Paloma School librarian Regan Pedo, La Paloma Principal Aimee Plette and Sarah Bauer.
Chief Reyes answers a question from third grader Justin Jauregui about where the Indians get their clothing from. On the TV screen, Dr. Ben Carson sends a message to the school about the Think Big Reading Room.
Guest speaker Diane Duro, director and coordinator of the Kupa Song and Dance Group from Pala, tells the audience about some of the history of the Apache Tribe and how they live like any other person not being Indian.
Volunteers for the event, Gracie Cortez, Charlotte Murphy, Lorenza Juarez, and Aleena Hill help librarian Regan Pedo to set up for the grand opening of the Think Big Reading Room.
David Duro, another Chief from Pala and lead singer for the grand opening show, is also a war veteran who served in the U.S. Army in an Airborne unit. He is donating Indian Artifacts to librarian Regan Pedo for the Marciano Gonzales Memorial Library Think Big Reading Room.
La Paloma students stand to get ready for the Pledge of Allegiance.
