Paul F. Seckendorf, a beloved father, husband and friend, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2024, at the age of 90.

Born on July 1, 1933, in New York, Paul lived a life filled with faith, love, mentorship, technology, and service. Growing up in Brooklyn, Paul felt abandoned with the rest of the city when their beloved Dodgers picked up and moved to the west coast.

Paul was interested in new technologies and engaged in a degree of Electrical Engineering at Manhattan College. However, in his junior year, he felt the calling to pursue a life of ecclesiastics. He entered Maryknoll seminary to study Theology and prepare for the priesthood.

Fortuitous for his future children, after a year of studies, Paul found that the calling wasn't what God had in store for him. He returned to Manhattan and completed his EE degree and started his career in high tech. However, his departure from the seminary was in no means the end of his faith journey.

In 1957, Paul married Kathleen McGuinn and they were blessed with five children and 64 years of marriage. Paul and Kathleen retired in Fallbrook, CA. Shortly thereafter, they opened the Saint Vincent DePaul thrift shop for the local Catholic church. Paul was an active member of the church his entire time in Fallbrook. He was a eucharistic minister and brought communion to the sick and homebound.

Paul was very successful in his professional career in engineering and later business leadership. He attributed all of his success to his faith. He led a quiet life of service. Although unadvertised, he was very generous with donating his time, talents and treasures; and this generosity of spirit made a lasting imprint on his children.

In 2021, after supporting Kathleen's 20 year battle with Alzheimer's disease, Kathleen finally passed. To heal and pass his sorrow, Paul continued to be active in his church community as well as work on his garden and other projects to update his new residence. Once again, Paul found that God had yet another surprise in store for him. At the spry age of 89, he was blessed with a new love in his life. Paul met Jan Bruno and after a brief courting, married in late 2023.

Despite any adversity, Paul always had a positive aura about him. He often reminded his children that "No one can afford the luxury of feeling sorry for oneself." He had an inexplicable way of injecting humor into any difficult situation that would turn despair into laughter. While he will be deeply missed, he has left an indelible memory in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him.

Paul is survived by his wife Jan Bruno, sister Sr. Grace Avila, SJ, daughter Mary Goodison, sons Robert, Timothy, Edward and Paul, grandchildren Chris Beerman, Kayla Goodison, Jeremy Goodison, Jacob Seckendorf, Kylee Seckendorf, Calendra Revier and Amanda Seckendorf.

A memorial service will be held on May 31, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook.