Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook to hear from Turning Point USA representative

FALLBROOK – Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook will hear from guest speaker Sean Fredrickson from Turning Point USA at the Friday, June 14, meeting. The community is welcome to attend the Flag Day meeting from 10 a.m. to noon at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main Avenue, in Fallbrook.

In addition, the group’s 2024 scholarship winner will read her winning essay, and the previous scholarship winner, Chiara Curnon, who just graduated from college, will talk about her college experience.

Since Assemblymember Marie Waldron has termed out, Andrew Hayes, who is running for her seat, will also be speaking. Men are welcome. Cost is $10. RSVP at http://rwcfallbrook.org.

Submitted by Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook.