Utah Tech University student Baylee Howley receives dean's list honors for spring 2024 semester

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Baylee Howley of Fallbrook was among those honored students at Utah Tech University who were showcased for their exceptional academic performance during the spring 2024 semester, with 1,276 Trailblazers earning dean’s list honors.

To qualify, students had to attain a 3.5 to 3.89 GPA and complete at least 15 credits.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our exceptional students whose unwavering commitment and hard work have resulted in their well-deserved placement on the honor roll,” Michael Lacourse, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. “It is truly gratifying to witness our students seizing every opportunity at Utah Tech and achieving excellence. Their accomplishments reflect the spirit of perseverance and resilience that defines our educational community.”

Utah Tech University provides personalized and engaged learning experiences that prepare students for rewarding careers and enriched lives. For more information, visit http://utahtech.edu.

Submitted by Utah Tech University.