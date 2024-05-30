Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook artist demonstrates collage artwork techniques

Last updated May 30, 2024 5:58am0
Share
count

Fallbrook Artists Association artist Karen Langer Baker, at front, who demonstrated collage artwork techniques at the May meeting of the Fallbrook Women's Club, poses with nine of the 10 participants and their completed pieces, some of which were created on thrift store-purchased paintings on canvases.

count

Karen Langer Baker's collage art work shows how artists could take a painting and revamp it into a new completed work.

count

The black and white image of Karen Langer Baker's art work shows how to check for color values by photographing it to see where values needed to be changed.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Artists Association featured collage artist Karen Langer Baker for its May meeting at the Fallbrook Women's Club.

For her demonstration, she took a painting she had done many years ago, which she said she didn't like and never displayed.

"It didn't look finished," Baker said.

By placing torn magazine papers around the portrait, she brought it to life as a completed piece.

She showed the group how to check for color values by photographing the work and turning it into a black-and-white image to see where values needed to be changed.

The 10 participants used the same technique to create their own revamped pieces, some which were created on thrift store-purchased paintings on canvases.

Submitted by Karen Langer Baker.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 