Fallbrook artist demonstrates collage artwork techniques

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Artists Association featured collage artist Karen Langer Baker for its May meeting at the Fallbrook Women's Club.

For her demonstration, she took a painting she had done many years ago, which she said she didn't like and never displayed.

"It didn't look finished," Baker said.

By placing torn magazine papers around the portrait, she brought it to life as a completed piece.

She showed the group how to check for color values by photographing the work and turning it into a black-and-white image to see where values needed to be changed.

The 10 participants used the same technique to create their own revamped pieces, some which were created on thrift store-purchased paintings on canvases.

Submitted by Karen Langer Baker.