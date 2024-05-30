Sculptor Jerome Robert Newberry features in FAC show

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center hosted a posthumous show for sculptor Jerome Robert Newberry, 1936-2021, along with other sculptors at "The Shape of Things to Come: Sculptural Interpretations" show Friday, May 24.

"I am very excited for this honor and for Fallbrook to see his work. It was hardly ever seen outside of his home," Linda Wilson, eldest daughter of Jerome Robert Newberry, said. "This is only a small fraction of the pieces he created over his lifetime, as these are my personal pieces. Others are in private collections and with family members."

Jerome Robert Newberry worked primarily in walnut wood harvested from the family farm in Missouri. The solid logs were carved by hand and no parts were added separately or machined.

Submitted by Linda Wilson.