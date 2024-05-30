Theatre Talk on what's going on around San Diego

Grab your calendars and save a seat for the best shows coming to town.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” hits downtown June 4-9 at Broadway San Diego followed by “Peter Pan.” Check out the season for a chance to get tickets to “Wicked” when the girls fly back in, 3651 Fourth Ave, San Diego, 619-564-3000 or http://www.broadwaysd.com.

California Center for the Arts at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido has something going on almost every night. Weekends are packed. For more information, call 760-839-4149 or visit http://www.artcenter.org.

City Ballet of San Diego is having a fundraiser in Balboa Park Sunday June 9, 2-5 p.m. with a performance; for tickets, call 858-272-8663. Follow them by going to http://www.cityballet.org

New Village Arts will open with “The Color Purple” June 12. Call early to get good seats at 2787 State St., Carlsbad; 760-433-3245 or http://www.newvillagearts.org

The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town San Diego is bringing “Tic, tic Boom” the sad, but true story of Jonathon Larson, the author of “Rent” the musical, who sadly died of AIDS before the show’s brilliant success. But wait, country music lovers will want to get tickets for “The Ballad of Johnny and June,” the Johnny Cash and June Carter love story. Why not get season tickets? The theatre is at 4040 Twiggs St. and can be reached at 619-337-1525 or through http://www.cygnettheare.com.

Diversionary Theatre offers a variety of shows like “Thelma & Lousie” along with other drag performances and cabarets. LGBTQ+ at 4545 Park Blvd., 619-220-0097 or http://www.diversionary.org.

Lambs’ Playhouse is still playing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 1142 Orange Ave in Coronado. For tickets, call 619-437-6000 or visit https://www.lambsplayers.org/.

Old Globe Theater is stepping out with “Fat Ham” a new look at “Hamlet.” It may not be for everyone. The advance PR details the parallel, only instead of a castle, it’s set in a black neighborhood at a backyard BBQ. It seems a bit rough for anyone under 17. It’ll play from May 25 to June 23. For tickets, call 619-234-5623 or visit http://www.theoldglobe.org.

Oceanside Theater is bringing a “Rockin’ Revival” for only two performances on June 1 for two shows at 4 and 8 p.m. at 217 N. Coast Highway, 760-433-8900 and http://www.oceansidetheatre.org.

There is still time to snag a seat for “Legally Blonde” playing at the San Diego Musical Theatre. Free parking at 4650 Mercury St. For tickets, call 858-560-5740 or visit http://www.sdmt.org.

San Diego Symphony will rock out this summer at the Rady Shell. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy an evening under the stars. For more information, call 619-235-0804 or visit http://www.sandiegosymphony.org.

Scripps Ranch Theatre’s “Vanity Fair” continues until June 16. Tickets are still available at 858-395-0573 or scrippsranchtheatre.org.

Thanks for supporting the arts.

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected].