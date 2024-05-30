CHOP program has been influential

I am from the Pala Band of Mission Indians. I am a junior at Temecula Valley High School and I'm graduating this year, a full year early, to be one step closer to my goal of being a veterinarian.

I had the privilege of joining the CHOP program hosted by the Pala Youth Empowerment Initiative, Pala Band of Mission Indians, and Fallbrook Food Pantry in February of 2024.

Going into the program, I knew little to no information about cooking but I went in ready to learn it all. This program helped me learn new fast, easy, and healthy meals. This benefited all of us greatly, and for me, it will be most beneficial for when I go off to college and have to cook myself ready-to-go meals.

At the end of the program, my peers and I, as well as the teachers, really got to know one another and enjoyed each and every class together. I can say that my passion for learning new things was fueled by the CHOP program. I love cooking now and am really appreciative of the program.

Moving forward, I'm attending college this fall and fully intend to become a Doctor in Veterinary Medicine. However, I will be looking forward to more opportunities provided by the Pala Youth Empowerment Initiative, Pala Band of Mission Indians, and Fallbrook Food Pantry.