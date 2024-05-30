Dine 'N Dash to feature addition of student dueling chefs

Dine ‘N Dash, one of the premiere events of the year from Fallbrook Food Pantry, brings together local restaurants, pubs, bakeries, juice bars, and coffee shops for an afternoon and evening of food, fun, music, and giving back to our community in need.

As a result of the Food Pantry’s new programs teaching students about nutrition and healthy cooking, they have added four student chefs as a SPOTLIGHT event. These high school students from the C.H.O.P. Culinary Arts programs which are currently being taught on the campuses of local high schools, will compete and have 30 minutes to prepare a healthy dish from mystery items provided to them from the Food Pantry.

“DUELING CHEFS,” novice and professional, promises to be a standout event. The students each wrote an essay which were considered and judged and their participation was, at least partly, based on the essays they wrote and submitted which are printed below..

The Fallbrook Food Pantry now feeds as many as 3,000 people per week. These events are fun, but also provide funding to keep the shelves full for those in our community who are food insecure.

To learn more, or to purchase tickets for the event June 1, 3 to 8 pm, go to https://www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org/dine-n-dash.html