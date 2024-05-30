Fire Safe Council sponsors Chipping Day to improve fire safety

The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored a "Chipping Day" on Saturday, May 18th, at Fire Station 4 in the corner of Pala Mesa Dr. and Old Hwy 395 from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm. The event supports the Council's community outreach program of creating a venue for local residents to bring their cut vegetation to a central site for disposal and ultimately supporting the effort to help make Fallbrook fire safe.

Throughout the event, over thirty-five residents from the Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow areas took advantage of this free event. They brought over seventy truck and trailer loads of branches, trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation from their properties to have chipped/shredded into mulch.

The event was supported through the generous efforts of Sgt. Bailey Egypt-Adams from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton who dedicated his time and energy to help in make the event a success. As Sgt. Egypt-Adams said "It was a lot of hard work, but very rewarding to help the citizens of Fallbrook dispose of their cut vegetation. Thank you for giving me the opportunity."

A total of over 1,300 cubic feet of chipped/shredded material was collected and has been transferred to the San Diego Recycle Center in Clairemont for processing into processed mulch that will be distributed throughout San Diego County.

This is the third event sponsored by the Fire Safe Council this year after sponsoring six such events in the last sixteen months. The Council is planning on sponsoring several more chipping events in the late summer and fall seasons. Once these dates and locations are finalized, information will be provided to the public. So be sure to watch for these dates and mark your calendars to take advantage of these free events to help residents dispose of cut/trimmed vegetation and help make Fallbrook fire safe.

The event was supported by a Grant from the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation. The Council also wants to thank those organizations that supported this event. They are California Tree Services in Vista for providing the chipper and crew; the Volunteer Sheriffs team for assisting in traffic control; and EDCO Disposal Services for the timely delivery and pickup of the container.

The Fire Safe Council is a non-profit organization that meets the first Thursday of each month at the North County Fire Protection District's offices at 330 Main St. at 9 am. Visitors are welcome. Follow the Council's events on their website at fallbrookfiresafecouncil.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Fire Safe Council