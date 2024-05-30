Foundation for Senior Care hosts 2024 Healthy Living Faire, June 8

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care is once again hosting the annual Healthy Living Faire scheduled for Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This year's Faire will take place alongside the Fallbrook Farmers Market, with vendors set up between Alvarado and Hawthorne streets.

Sponsored by San Diego Gas and Electric, the 2024 Healthy Living Faire offers a fantastic opportunity to engage with health-focused businesses and organizations. Attendees can explore a wide range of products and services and receive valuable health and wellness information.

A highlight of this year's event is the presence of the San Diego County Live WOW (Live Well on Wheels) bus, providing resources on Aging and Independence, Child and Family Wellbeing, and support for Military and Veterans.

The Faire is free and open to the community. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary photo booth to capture their memories, and food and beverages will be available for purchase from nearby restaurants.

Proceeds from vendor participation will benefit the Foundation for Senior Care, supporting essential services and programs for older adults in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz. These services include transportation, referrals and support advocacy, hospital-to-home recovery assistance, senior-focused community education, and adult daytime caregiving.

Presented in collaboration with the Fallbrook Farmers Market and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the 2024 Healthy Living Faire promises a delightful and healthy start to the weekend for the whole family while supporting a worthy cause.

For vendor information, Joanna Costello at 760-723-7570.

Submitted by the Foundation for Senior Care.