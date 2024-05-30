Fallbrook AAUW welcomes new board members

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook American Association of University Women held its annual meeting at La Cucina restaurant to formally elect its 2024-2025 new and existing officers. Before the meeting, a silent auction was held to raise money for its scholarship programs.

After enjoying lunch, the ladies were treated to a fashion show, with members modeling clothes from Sharon's on Main and Mimi's Boutique. Both stores are owned by AAUW member Sharon Robinson.

Larry Baker, husband of Fallbrook American Association of University Women President Karen Langer Baker, modeled clothes, along with Fallbrook AAUW members Kathy Bierbrauer, Patty Carlson, Maritza Gonzalez, Helena Hanna, Norine Honea, plus the daughter and granddaughter of Diane Summers who, along with programs co chair Patty Carlson, planned the event.

Submitted by AAUW.