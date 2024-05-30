Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook AAUW welcomes new board members

Last updated May 30, 2024 7:22am0
Share
count

Fallbrook American Association of University Women welcomes their new board, including, from left, Karen Trapane, finance officer; Nancy Heins-Glaser, programs co chair; Margot Dokken, recording secretary; Maritza Gonzalez, membership co chair; Karen Langer Baker, president; Patty Carlson, president elect, first vice president and programs co chair; Helena Hanna, corresponding secretary; Rachel Rose, second vice president and membership co chair, and Elizabeth Leader, parliamentarian.Village News/Chris Assad photo

count

Larry Baker, husband of Fallbrook AAUW President Karen Langer Baker, models some of the clothes, along with Fallbrook AAUW members, for the group's fashion show. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook American Association of University Women held its annual meeting at La Cucina restaurant to formally elect its 2024-2025 new and existing officers. Before the meeting, a silent auction was held to raise money for its scholarship programs.

After enjoying lunch, the ladies were treated to a fashion show, with members modeling clothes from Sharon's on Main and Mimi's Boutique. Both stores are owned by AAUW member Sharon Robinson.

Larry Baker, husband of Fallbrook American Association of University Women President Karen Langer Baker, modeled clothes, along with Fallbrook AAUW members Kathy Bierbrauer, Patty Carlson, Maritza Gonzalez, Helena Hanna, Norine Honea, plus the daughter and granddaughter of Diane Summers who, along with programs co chair Patty Carlson, planned the event.

Submitted by AAUW.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 05/31/2024 04:28