Hope House opens up for the community

Blaine Vice welcomes guests to the Hope House Open House, explaining their plan to create a safe haven and shelter for pregnant women & women with small children who are in crisis. Hope House has raised more than $10,000 and has a goal of raising an additional $60,000 to make the house ready for residents and to start paying their monthly lease. They will start interviewing possible residents in June for a possible July move-in date, according to Blaine Vice. Village News/Courtesy photo
The backyard at Hope House is seen from the second story balcony. Included are chairs and fishing poles near the pond. Village News/Courtesy photo
