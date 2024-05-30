Iconic local sculptor and artist James Hubbell passes

SAN DIEGO – Iconic local sculptor and artist, James Hubbell, who brought his unique style of art to many places around the region, including several of the County's libraries, passed away last Friday at the age of 92.

Hubbell's designs go beyond artistic expression and incorporate community involvement, volunteerism and education.

His body of work includes mosaics, wrought iron railings and gates, stained glass and sculptures and graces hundreds of San Diego homes, churches and public spaces, including San Diego County Library branches at Alpine, Del Mar, Fallbrook, Julian, Ramona.

The artwork will continually serve our community as an inspirational reflection of one of the area's most prolific artists.

"Art and beauty can bridge prejudices, build lasting friendships, change people's visions of who they are and what is possible in life, and, in fact, change our myths," James Hubbell.

