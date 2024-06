North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) responded to a call this morning, Sunday, June 2, at about 8:07 am on the Monserate Trail in Fallbrook. NCFPD PIO Capt. John Choi said they responded to a traumatic injury on Monserate mountain trail. "Crews carried the patient off the trail using a Stokes basket and transferred the patient to an air ambulance to head to a trauma center," said PIO Choi.