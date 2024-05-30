'Rigged, Disgraceful Trial': Trump Responds To Conviction, Promises 'Real Verdict' In November

Former President Donald Trump denounced Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Judge Juan Merchan after being convicted Thursday.

A Manhattan jury of seven men and five women convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsification of business records Thursday after nearly 12 hours of deliberations. Trump accused Merchan of being corrupt and said the trial was a "disgrace."

"It's a rigged trial, a disgrace. They wouldn't give us a venue change. We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," Trump said. "The real verdict is going to be November 5th, by the people, and they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here. You have a Soros-backed DA, and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong, I'm a very innocent man and it's okay, I am fighting for our country, I am fighting for our constitution."

