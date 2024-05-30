Worker of the Week: Mason Mathieu joins The Jewelry Connection

Village News/David A. Landry photo
FALLBROOK – Mason Mathieu joins the family business at The Jewelry Connection, 101 N. Main Street, in Fallbrook. The Jewelry Connection has been in business for over 35 years. The business was founded by his grandparents Roger and Yvette Mathieu, and the shop is now run by his parents Jamie and Kathie Mathieu. Mason Mathieu aspires to maintain and grow the family business to keep the visions of The Jewelry Connection alive for Fallbrook and its residents.
