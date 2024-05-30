Higher gas prices are coming

California’s gas taxes are the highest in the nation, and they are set to go even higher. Most of you probably know that we have yearly, built in gas tax increases, and they are scheduled to go up by another two cents per gallon Monday, July 1.

But many may not know that the California Air Resources Board plans to increase gas prices by up to 47 cents a gallon next year, and up to 52 cents in 2026. A hearing on the scheduled increases was scheduled for March, but was postponed.

After Hawaii, Californians are burdened by the nation’s highest cost of living. Unfortunately, this burden falls hardest on those least able to afford it. According to the AAA, the average price of unleaded regular gasoline in California is $5.17, compared to the national average of $3.61. High gasoline and diesel prices increase the cost of all goods made with petroleum ingredients or transported by truck, which is practically everything. Hard working Californians simply can’t afford these ongoing cost increases.

My colleagues and I recently wrote a letter to CARB’s chair expressing our concerns about soaring gas prices during this time of heightened economic uncertainty and inflation. We are also concerned about a lack of transparency regarding these policies and their economic impact on consumers. In short, we are asking for specific answers from CARB, which is an unelected body that wields immense economic power over millions of people.

Most Californians will continue to rely on gasoline and diesel for decades to come. Increasing the cost of the gasoline they must use will not lead to a cleaner environment, but it will lead to increased poverty and economic insecurity. We must do better.

