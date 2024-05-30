Two great events - two great causes! Fallbrook version

If you missed the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show in downtown Fallbrook last Sunday, it was great. The nonprofit club brought it back into Fallbrook and took a chance holding it downtown, and it seemed like a winner to me!

I was told by George Archibald, who has organized Chamber festivals and parades in the past, that he thought there were 50,000 people there. It wasn’t as crowded as the Avocado Festival, with an estimated 100,000 people, but there were more than the Christmas Parade, which George said is typically 30,000 people.

It was just a great day. The cars were fantastic, the crowds were pleasant, and the weather was perfect. So, I just want to say thank you to the Vintage Car Club for all their hard work and for bringing the event back to town. I enjoyed chatting it up with my long-time friends. That is really so important to keep that community here, and having it downtown was just great.

I think even when it was held at Potter and at Pala Mesa, that people didn’t head into town, so anytime we can bring good people to our downtown is a good thing and all the proceeds go to local charities, which is a win-win for everyone.

This next weekend, I will be at the Fallbrook Food Pantry Dine ‘N Dash at the Vineyard at 1924 on East Mission Road. This is going to be another great event with Dueling Chefs and samplings from dozens of local restaurants and pubs.

Not only is it entertaining with a variety of food, drinks and desserts to sample and choose from, but the proceeds go to purchase food for the pantry which, since inflation has increased our food prices, has been feeding as many as 3,000 people per week. Many of these are families who have gone through the rigorous process of qualifying.

It will be a good time and for a great cause. I hope to see you there!