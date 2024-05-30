Upcoming budget

Over the coming weeks, the County of San Diego will actively seek community input, deliberate, make adjustments, and ultimately adopt the 2024-2025 budget. This is one of the most important times of the year because it is crucial that we spend taxpayer dollars effectively while maintaining a healthy financial state through strong operating reserves.

I firmly believe that this money belongs to the community, not the government, and it must be used wisely to improve the lives of all San Diegans.

I am thrilled to share some highlights from our proposed budget, which includes numerous initiatives designed to enhance our community's safety, well-being, and overall quality of life in North County.

Here are some of the key investments we are making:

Road Maintenance ($4.5 million additional for a total of $65.5 million): This funding will help maintain 2,000 miles of roadways. Well-maintained roads are crucial for safe and efficient transportation, reducing vehicle damage and improving travel times.

Parks and Libraries ($33.5 million for parks, $569,000 for libraries): These funds will support the operation of park facilities and libraries, enhancing recreational and educational opportunities. Improvements include photovoltaic panels on the Fallbrook Library roof, promoting sustainability and reducing energy costs.

Tri-City Psychiatric Health Facility (Over $9 million): This new 13,560-square-foot, 16-bed facility in Oceanside will increase access to psychiatric inpatient care, addressing the critical need for mental health services in our community.

Regional Homeless Assistance ($15 million): This funding will continue supporting services in the unincorporated area, helping individuals and families transition out of homelessness and into stable housing.

Affordable Housing Developments (5 developments with 376 units, 8 more planned): These developments will provide much-needed affordable housing, helping to alleviate the housing crisis and ensure that more community members have access to safe and affordable homes.

North County Family Justice Center (One Safe Place, serving 8,000 individuals): This center provides comprehensive services to victims of abuse, including legal assistance, counseling, and emergency shelter, helping them rebuild their lives.

Older Californians Nutrition Program (423,500 meals at 28 sites): This program ensures that older adults have access to nutritious meals, promoting their health and well-being.

Animal Services ($11.3 million): Funding includes a mobile veterinary clinic for underserved areas, ensuring all pets receive the care they need and supporting responsible pet ownership.

Sheriff's Patrol Stations ($86.9 million): Supporting community safety through six Sheriff's patrol stations that serve various unincorporated communities and contracted services to cities.

These are just a few of the many items I'm focused on for our 2024-25 budget. These investments will significantly benefit our community by enhancing our infrastructure, supporting mental health and substance use recovery, addressing homelessness, increasing housing opportunities, and improving public safety and health.

Please do not hesitate to reach out if there are specific items or additional priorities you would like to see addressed in our budget. Your input is invaluable as we strive to meet the diverse needs of North County.