San Diego County supervisors expand open space near Mount Olympus County Preserve

San Diego County took steps Wednesday, May 22, to buy more land within the Pala-Pauma community for open space and species protection. The county Board of Supervisors approved spending $1.2 million to buy 222 acres adjacent to the existing Mount Olympus County Preserve.

The additional acres expand the Mount Olympus County Preserve to more than 1,400 acres, reducing greenhouse gas emissions to support the county’s Climate Action Plan.

County Parks department officials said the land fits into the county’s Multiple Species Conservation Program. The program focuses on balancing the protection of plant and animal species with recreation, development and agricultural activities in the region.

Some of the species protected by the program include the coastal California gnatcatcher, San Diego horned lizard, golden eagle, mule deer and mountain lion.

While the 222 acres were added to the North County area, there has also been progress in the South County area.

In 2023, 411 acres were added to the South County Subarea, bringing the total land conserved by the county and its partners up to 80,519 acres, or 82% of the 98,379-acre conservation goal.

Compared to the previous year, acres added in 2023 represent a 1% increase to the overall conservation goal.

The county Department of Parks and Recreation looks at many factors when considering obtaining open space land, including biology, connectivity, accessibility and value.

For more information, visit https://www.sdparks.org/content/sdparks/en/AboutUs/Plans/MSCP.html.