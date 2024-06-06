At age 99, Darlyn Klinkert went home to be with the Lord peacefully on May 6, 2024. She was born in Long Beach, California to Robert and Laura Forscutt and was a long-time resident of Fallbrook, California.

Darlyn met the love of her life, Charles Klinkert, at a church in Long Beach, where Chuck and Darlyn enjoyed a long marriage of 72 years until the passing of Chuck in 2016.

Darlyn loved to travel and had an adventurous spirit. While her husband was in the U.S. Air Force, she lived and traveled to many places across the globe. In their retirement, she found a love for cruising and was able to visit almost every continent. She and Chuck enjoyed camping and fishing, alternating their "his and her" Cruising/Camping vacations.

Darlyn's enduring faith was a guiding factor in her life, seeing her through difficult times. Playing the piano, organ, violin, even singing, was her way of serving her Lord and Savior. She played for many choirs, soloists, church services, and weddings.

When living in Fallbrook, she played for Life Point Church and the Fallbrook Woman's Club.

When Darlyn's eyesight continued to fail, she focused on finding other ways to enjoy the playing and listening of music. She found local music festivals to attend and was able to rediscover her love for jazz.

Darlyn was proud of her family and loved all of them very much. Her eldest daughter, Charlyn, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters Shirley (Michael) Madril and Candace Perry; her granddaughters Lisa (Paul) Jennings and Michelle Perry; and her grandsons Scott (Michelle) Knight, Michael (Erika) Madril, and Kenneth Perry, along with nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Darlyn's burial service will be held Friday, June 21, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Chuck.

More information may be found at http://www.berry-bellandhall.com.