Frances Ann Duesenberg Hubert, 90 years old, of Fallbrook, California died at Temecula Valley Hospital on May 3, 2024. She was born in Indiana on March 6, 1934, to John W. Duesenberg and Louise Springer Duesenberg.

Frances was a Marine veteran, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art from UCSD. She worked as a realtor for over 30 years.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Hubert; her father, her mother, her brother Robert Lee Duesenberg, and nephew Mike Duesenberg.

She is survived by nephews John Duesenberg of Yuma, Arizona and Robert Duesenberg of San Bernardino, California and nieces Barbara Duesenberg Prior of Morro Bay, California and Debbie Duesenberg of Fontana, California.

She was highly active as a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship in Fallbrook, and loved painting, drawing, and traveling. She also loved her dogs Duster, Coral, and Callie.