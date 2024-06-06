Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FWC fundraising show features local talent

Members of the CAST Academy Ballet Troupe perform during the Fallbrook Follies event hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club, June 2. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Patee Spurlock performs a patriotic number for the Fallbrook Follies fundraiser for the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Musician Ron Ebel plays a keyboard during the Fallbrook Follies event hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The Tapnados tap dance for the crowd at the Fallbrook Follies event. For more information on the Fallbrook Woman's Club, visit https://fallbrookwomansclub.org. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Mari and Dean McComb sing a harmony duet during the Fallbrook Follies event hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

CAST Academy members Isabel and Fabrina Sebastian perform a number from "Annie the Musical" during the Fallbrook Follies event hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Pinky Maynard performs a Hawaiian dance during the Fallbrook Follies fundraiser for the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The Fallbrook Follies features a variety of local talent hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club at the Fallbrook Mission Theater June 2. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

 

