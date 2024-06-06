FWC fundraising show features local talent

count
Members of the CAST Academy Ballet Troupe perform during the Fallbrook Follies event hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club, June 2. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Patee Spurlock performs a patriotic number for the Fallbrook Follies fundraiser for the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Musician Ron Ebel plays a keyboard during the Fallbrook Follies event hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
The Tapnados tap dance for the crowd at the Fallbrook Follies event. For more information on the Fallbrook Woman's Club, visit https://fallbrookwomansclub.org. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Mari and Dean McComb sing a harmony duet during the Fallbrook Follies event hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
CAST Academy members Isabel and Fabrina Sebastian perform a number from "Annie the Musical" during the Fallbrook Follies event hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Pinky Maynard performs a Hawaiian dance during the Fallbrook Follies fundraiser for the Fallbrook Woman's Club. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
The Fallbrook Follies features a variety of local talent hosted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club at the Fallbrook Mission Theater June 2. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
