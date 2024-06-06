Learn to fly radio controlled aircraft for free

FALLBROOK – The Palomar Radio Control Flyers are hosting free flight lessons on Mondays from 5 p.m. until sunset, weather permitting during daylight savings time, June 17 to Aug. 28.

Anyone interested should register for lessons at http://www.palomarrcflyers.com. PRCF will provide the airplanes. So, if someone is not sure they want to get into the hobby, they don't have to spend money on an airplane now. PRCF members will train students using their own planes.

PRCF is located close to the intersection of I-15 and Route 76 (Pala Road) in Fallbrook. From Interstate 15 go east on Pala Road approximately 1/4 mile to Pankey Road and turn north (left) onto the dirt road to the field.

If anyone has ever considered becoming an RC pilot, this is their opportunity to learn more about this engaging hobby.

Submitted by the Palomar Radio Control Flyers.