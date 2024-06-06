New technology to improve emergency evacuations countywide

A new technology launched May 29 that will help streamline the evacuation process during emergencies throughout the region.

Evacuation zones powered by Genasys EVAC technology will help emergency managers and dispatchers send out more precise location-based alerts during an emergency evacuation.

The zones were developed by a coalition of local emergency managers, law enforcement and fire officials, and other safety experts. The team used geo boundaries, like lakes, freeways, mountains and neighborhoods, to create more logical and precise mapping zones.

The updated mapping will provide more specific evacuation areas, which will limit unnecessary evacuations. This will also support more efficient repopulations to get people back into their homes sooner.

Genasys EVAC will be integrated into AlertSanDiego.org and the SD Emergency app. Residents who are already registered do not need to resubscribe or download anything new to get emergency alerts.

Agencies throughout San Diego County will utilize this technology as part of regional efforts to continue to innovate and capitalize on best practices to keep residents safe and informed during emergencies.

With peak fire conditions ahead, regional fire and safety officials gathered May 29 to promote the Genasys EVAC launch and urge residents to stay safe and prepared.

Make sure you are registered for emergency alerts through https://www.alertsandiego.org/en-us/preparedness/alertsandiego.html and the https://www.alertsandiego.org/en-us/preparedness/SDEmergencyApp.html. You’ll get information about evacuations, road closures, emergency shelters and more.

In addition to registering for alerts, it is also important to take precautions for increased fire conditions. For some tips to reduce the fire risk for your property, go to https://www.countynewscenter.com/exercise-safety-precautions-for-high-fire-danger/.