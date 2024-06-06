Ramon "Ray" Avila, also known as "Bones," age 75, was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a Vietnam veteran. A life well-lived, he passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, commitment, and exploration.

Ray graduated from Fallbrook High, class of 1966, then served his country with honor as a fuel truck driver during the Vietnam War. His next chapter led him to Maui, and two college degrees before returning to Fallbrook to build custom homes.

Ramon was preceded in death by his oldest brother Anthony "Big Tony" Hessdorfer, a local plumber.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanie; daughter Ottly Gettle, son Josh Avila, granddaughter Emily Leyva, and his two brothers, Rick Avila and Jerry Avila.

Ray was a skilled carpenter and plumber always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. When he wasn't working, Ray enjoyed the simple pleasures of life – casting a line on fishing trips down in Mexico, having fun at the casinos, and savoring a cold beer and tacos while watching football.

Ray enjoyed traveling the country in his motorhome and camping at the beach. His humor, stories, and laughter will be missed. His memory will endure in the hearts of those who were privileged to have him in their lives. He will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery.

Please join us for a celebration of his life on June 15 anytime from 3-6 p.m. at the Fallbrook VFW at 1175 Old Stage Road.