San Diego Poet Laureate to be featured at June 14 Writers Read

FALLBROOK – Jason Magabo Perez, San Diego's 2023-2024 Poet Laureate, will discuss his new poetry collection, "I ask about what falls away," at the June 14 Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

In his writing, Perez, a Filipino American, explores themes of the working class, family, colonialism, the Asian Pacific diaspora, and racial capitalism.

His new collection is described by publisher Kaya Press, as, "At once playful and tenacious, I ask about what falls away pays careful witness to working-class uncles, aunties, cousins and youth in rhythm with the anti-colonial wisdom of writers such as Neferti X. M. Tadiar and Aimé Césaire, remixing sorrow with a deep love and knowledge for everyday people."

Perez earned his Ph.D. in Ethnic Studies and Communication from University of California, San Diego, and is an Associate Professor and Director of Ethnic Studies at California State University, San Marcos.

Writers Read at Fallbrook Library is a monthly open mic and author series. The series provides an opportunity for the public to share their creative writing and learn about the writing life from successful authors based in the San Diego area.

Open mic starts at 6:30 p.m., and the featured author presentation is at 7:00. "I ask about what falls away" will be available at the reading for sale and signing.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.

Submitted by Writer Read.