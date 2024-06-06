Van Eik and Patel receive P.E.O. Star Scholarship awards

FALLBROOK – Alexa Van Eik and Misha Patel were selected to each receive a $2500 Star Scholarship award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Van Eik was recommended by chapter UH and Patel was recommended by chapter PF of Fallbrook.

The P.E.O. Star Scholarship was established in 2009. It recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school women planning to pursue a post-secondary education.

The competitive Star Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Van Eik has been on the honor roll every semester and has maintained a 4.4 cumulative GPA. Also, she has been a member of FFA for three years while playing varsity volleyball as team captain and being recognized with the Heart of the Warrior award. She has been an inspiring leader and a contributor to the community with her involvement and volunteer work in our local food pantry.

Patel has been on the Principal's Distinguished Honor Roll throughout high school. She is the only junior to have earned her AP Capstone Diploma. She has taken on many leadership roles: Environmental Club President, Art Club President, Boy Scout Senior Patrol leader, Positive People Club President and co-editor-in-chief of the school newspaper. She has contributed to our community by creating a Kindness Trail in the local FLC garden, participating in beach clean ups, trail making and donations during the holidays.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa is now one of the oldest women's organizations in North America with close to 5500 chapters. There are five chapters in Fallbrook. The organization provides loans, grants and scholarships for women in the U.S. and Canada through its six philanthropies.

To learn more about P.E.O., visit https://www.peointernational.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook P.E.O. Sisterhood.