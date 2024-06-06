Watercolor fine art painter Bates joins FAA

FALLBROOK – Beginning this June and beyond, award-winning local artist Jim Bates will display his paintings in the Fallbrook Artists Association's The Gallery at 119 N. Main Ave.

Visitors are welcome at the Gallery Open House Saturday, June 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. to meet Bates and see his work.

His paintings have been displayed at the San Diego Museum of Art Guild, the San Diego County Fair Fine Art Exhibitions, and at several annual art shows, including ArtWalk Liberty Station, this year on Aug. 2, 3, and 4.

"I'm looking forward to renewing friendships with other FAA artists and new members," Bates said. He was an active member for many years.

Bates's artistic vision is unique, focusing on slice-of-life images that narrate a tale. His technique, reminiscent of the Old Masters, involves the use of only three primary paint colors, creating depth and complexity through layers of glazes.

The Fallbrook Artists Association Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Submitted by Sarah Bates.