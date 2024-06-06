BWC-BUSD Art Show and Contest showcases local talent

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club and Bonsall Unified School District collaborated this past school year for the second annual "BWC-BUSD Stages of Inspiration: Art Show and Contest." The show accepted 325 art entries and welcomed a stage full of performers and a standing-room only audience May 1, at Sullivan Middle School in Bonsall.

Students in TK-fifth grade entered original art in 2D and 3D categories, while sixth to 12th grade students and BWC members competed in 2D, 3D and photography. Everyone who attended voted for their favorites in all categories, per each grade-level group and BWC entries.

Representing all five Bonsall schools, several student performances entertained hundreds of attendees while the votes were being counted. The orchestra from Bonsall Elementary School was followed by the Bonsall West Elementary School choir in grades 1 and 2 and drumline in grade 4. Ballet Folklorico took the stage last, with all five schools participating in unique but traditional dancing.

"We were thrilled to celebrate the incredible talent on display. It was impressive to see the stunning artwork from students across the district and from Bonsall Woman's Club members," Heather Golly, executive director of educational services for BUSD, said. "This event truly highlights the vibrant creativity and strong bonds within our community, and showcases how arts education can inspire and empower students."

Nessy Burgers of Fallbrook sponsored the event for the second year. Their donation was used to purchase art supplies to fill 33 prize bags for all first through third-place winners, cash prizes for first place and Best of Show winners, participation and winning ribbons, as well as promotional items and supplies.

Additionally, the BWC Art Show Committee designated a portion of sponsorship funds as "mini" scholarships to help defray a portion of the cost of a class at the Fallbrook School of the Arts. These scholarships were included with the other first through third place prizes awarded to students in grades 6-12.

The following participants were recognized for their winning entries:

2D category

• Grades TK-1: Harper Gomez, First; Brian Thompson, Second; Dallas Clements, Third

• Grades 2-3: Nico Bergandi, First; Alyssa Daly, Second; Lacey Marine, Third

• Grades 4-5: Cameron Sholdar, First; Brooklyn Knaack, Second; Ryleigh Shafer Ugalde, Third

• Grades 6-8: Sasha Heczko, First; Czarita Canonizado, Second; Adalyn Taylor, Third

• Grades 9-12: Christina Bolton, First; Kimberly Gonzalez, Second; Estrella Colores, Third

• Bonsall Woman's Club: Donna Ivicevic, First; Patty Merriam, Second; Cindi Frank, Third

3D category

• Grades TK-3: Melody Byrnes, First; Willow Soderlund, Second; Roxi Barth, Third

• Grades 4-5: Ryleigh Shafer Ugalde, First; Violet Deputy, Second; Ruta Arlauskaite, Third

• Grades 6-8: Shawn Thompson, First; Czarita Canonizado, Second; Addy Whitener, Third

• Grades 9-12: Lorena Hernandez, First; Wesley King, Second; Alayna Walters, Third

• Bonsall Woman's club: Elaine Davis, First; Suzanne Gill, Second; Cindi Frank, Third

Photography

• Grades 6-8: Emma Schaffer, First; Abigail Peel, Second; Kourtney Garza, Third

• Grades 9-12: Carter Rankin, First; Sheila Folger, Second; Fabian Arredondo, Third

• Bonsall Woman's Club: Larissa Anderson, First; Elaine Davis, Second; Patty Merriam, Third

Best of Show awards, as determined by guest judges Brenda Andrews, from the Fallbrook Art Center, and Karen Trapane, from Fallbrook School of the Arts, were given to the following: Grades TK-1, Dayro Rocha Santiago, "A Cat"; Grades 2-3, Jaxx Myers, "Design Dog"; Grades 4-5, Leo Catania, "A Lone Bounty Hunter Gecko"; Grades 6-8, Vaughan O'Shea and Vincent Berry, "Skateboard Bench"; Grades 9-12, Christina Bolton, "Koi's Voyage," and Bonsall Woman's Club, Larissa Anderson, "Watch Dog Luna."

BWC President Mary Jo Pfaff said she was happy that the club's efforts have had such a positive impact.

"I was so impressed with the excitement that filled the multipurpose room," Pfaff said. "Grandparents, parents and students enjoyed the art of every grade. The Art Show Committee and leaders' hard work paid off with jubilation from the participants."

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.