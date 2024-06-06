Fallbrook Art Center to open 13th Annual Artist Guild Show

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center's 13th Annual Artist Guild Show is opening June 8 (Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 12-3 p.m.) Admission is free daily for children and military, and there is no admission fee on Tuesdays for the entire community. Docent tours are available by request.

The exhibition runs through July 7, at Fallbrook Art Center in The Janice Griffiths Gallery.

The Annual Art Center Gift Show – Fusion of Artistry presents fresh and innovative works of art across all disciplines: painters, sculptors, photographers, film makers, ceramicists, glass makers, jewelry makers and textile masters, who are all Guild members, were all invited to participate, creating a melting pot of artistic expression.

The fusion of artistry has led to the emergence of new and innovative expressions that push the boundaries of traditional art forms. By incorporating elements from different mediums, artists create hybrid expressions that challenge conventional notions and allow for the exploration of new techniques, materials, and concepts, resulting in exciting new artworks.

The FAC also invites everyone to visit the newly expanded gift store of artful gifts.

For more information, visit https://fallbrookartcenter.org/, email [email protected] or contact The Fallbrook Art Center at 760-728-1414.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Art Center.