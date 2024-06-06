The best clean, effective sunscreens

Protecting our skin is just as important as protecting our internal and mental health.

Which products are on my current and favorite clean sunscreen list? We'll get to that soon. First, let's talk basics.

What is clean sunscreen?

In my opinion, it's a brand that cares and values human health and the planet.

The ingredients are transparent, easy to understand (no dictionary needed), has minimal ingredients, and does not harm your body. The assumption is many non-clean brands are toxic and offer a double whammy approach: having a negative impact on your body and health and simultaneously causing more problems down the road. The brands that just keep giving, but not in the ideal way.

Why should you care about sunscreen ingredients?

First off, it's something you can't avoid.

Exposure to ultraviolet radiation "is an issue concerning the entire life span."*

Second, the sun is mighty powerful and causes destruction.

Sunlight has damaging effects on skin. "Upon light exposure, a cascade of photo-induced chemical and biological reactions take place in the target issue."*

What are the top 3 skin health conditions?

#1 – Sunburn

#2 – Photodamage

#3 – Skin cancer

This all sums up why I believe in clean ingredients in sunscreen and why I made the change. Will you make the change? Your skin health may depend on it.

There's no better time to talk about sun protection than now. Spring break has concluded, summer is nearing, and outdoor picnics and beach days are on many individuals' upcoming weekend plans.

No matter where you live in the world – your skin health matters. It's not too late to make skincare a priority. For skin's sake – take care of it!

When I travel to tropical islands, near the coastline locally, or am just heading out to the park with four-legged pups, I apply clean sunscreen!

Which are my top picks for clean sunscreens?

1-Unsun full coverage hydrating mineral sunscreen lotion (SPF 30)

Why I love Unsun:

• Luxurious feel

• Fragrance free

• Protects my whole body from damaging sun rays

2-Native mineral face lotion sunscreen with zinc oxide (SPF 30)

The best things about Native:

• Applies nice and evenly

• Gives a nice natural glow to my face

• Unscented and no residue once applied

• All of their products are quality; I'm a fan across the board (deodorant, body wash)

3- Coola face organic sunscreen lotion – cucumber (SPF 30)

• Its brand focuses on sourcing organic ingredients

• An effective face sunscreen

• Refreshing scent

*Nutritional Protection Against Skin Damage from Sunlight, Helmut Sies and Wilhelm Stahl, 2004