Bonsall Rotary honors Perez as Student of the Month

BONSALL – The Bonsall Rotary Club proudly announced Elizabeth "Thorn" Perez as the Student of the Month. Perez's remarkable journey from adversity to academic and personal success is an inspiring testament to resilience and determination.

Perez is the first in her family to attend college, a milestone that marks a significant achievement given the challenges she has faced. Raised by a single father after her mother struggled with mental illness and homelessness, Perez's early academic career was fraught with difficulties.

In second grade, she was held back when her father was diagnosed with cancer and lost his job due to his illness. These hardships initially made Perez doubt her abilities as a student.

However, Perez's story is one of incredible transformation. Her freshman year at Bonsall High School resulted in a disappointing 1.0 grade point average. Yet, with the unwavering support of her teachers and the personalized learning experience offered by Bonsall High School, which has an intimate student body of less than 400, Perez turned her life around.

She is now graduating with a commendable 3.86 grade point average.

Throughout her time at Bonsall High School, Perez has distinguished herself as a dedicated and involved student. She participated in the Bonsall High School Early College program at Palomar College and became an integral member of the Mock Trial Team.

Her leadership skills shone brightly in the Associated Student Body, where she held multiple offices, and she played on the League Championship Softball team, forging strong friendships along the way.

Next year, Perez will attend Cal State Monterey Bay, where she plans to major in Communications and Humanities. Her long-term goal is to attend law school and pursue a career in law.

Perez's teachers describe her as a natural leader who has matured into a model student. Mrs. Arellano, her film studies teacher, praised her determination, saying, "Perez has a bright future ahead; she's a survivor. She sets goals and then makes them happen."

Submitted by Bonsall High School.