County Assessor Marks honored for public service with Blu Lapis Media Southern California Leadership Award

SAN DIEGO, CA – Jordan Z. Marks, San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk, was recently honored with a "Public Service Leadership Award" at the inaugural Blu Lapis Southern California Leadership Summit. The awards event, held May 20, recognized a number of Southern California leaders who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities and beyond.

Marks was honored for his inspirational commitment and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of excellence, a statement said. In addition, he was among the group honorees applauded for their resilience, passion and impact.

The award program, said organizer Blu Lapis Media, was a celebration of greatness and uplifting those who are making a difference in the world.

"At Blu Lapis Media, we are on a mission to celebrate the human spirit and the remarkable achievements of individuals from diverse fields," said Brett Davis, founder/CEO of Blu Lapis Media. "We were gratified to honor Jordan who embodies selflessness, humility and profound influence. The attendees at the awards program were infused with a renewed sense of motivation and inspiration for their journey toward greatness."

Sandra Scheller, founder of the RUTH: Remember Us The Holocaust Exhibit introduced Marks and said, "Jordan Marks goes above and beyond to assist people in often challenging situations and embodies the qualities of a true public service ambassador."

Marks said, "This recognition is a testament to the great work of the over 450 County of San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk team members that live by our mission of putting people first with great customer service. My team shines and breaks the mold of government service every day. This is my team's award and recognition for the work we love doing and the community we love serving."