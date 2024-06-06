FHS's Palmer awarded the Patti-Elson Becknell Memorial Award for Excellence in Related Services

FALLBROOK – Melissa Palmer, Adaptive Physical Education teacher at Fallbrook High School, was awarded the Patti-Elson Becknell Memorial Award for Excellence in Related Services by the North Coastal Consortium for Special Education and the Community Advisory Committee this past May 22.

The Excellence in Special Education Awards recognize individuals who have made a difference in the lives of children with special needs. Awardees foster inclusion, both academic and social, so that all students, including students with disabilities, can fully participate in the curriculum and extracurricular activities with their general education age-alike peers.

Palmer, a Fallbrook High School graduate, was nominated by an administrator and a colleague. Dr. Eric Beam, Coordinator of Special Education for Fallbrook Union High School District, stated he nominated Palmer because "excellence is a habit [for her] and students are a priority in her life."

Palmer began her tenure with FUHSD in 2016. She started the unified physical education classes at FHS and has spearheaded efforts to ensure that students of all abilities are able to attend the high school milestone that is prom.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School.