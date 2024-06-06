Monserate DAR installs new board

FALLBROOK – During its May meeting at the Fallbrook Woman's Club clubhouse, the Monserate DAR chapter inducted its new board for 2024-2026.

They also welcomed two new members, Rachael Varela and Elizabeth Taylor. The Monserate DAR chapter will resume its monthly meetings in October and continue to meet at the Fallbrook Woman's Club on the third Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Anyone who would like to join them to see if they qualify for membership with a Patriot ancestor from the Revolutionary War can email Suzanne Lemoine at [email protected]. They welcome new daughters to serve God, Home, and Country.

Submitted by the Monserate DAR chapter.