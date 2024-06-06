RMWD accepts infrastructure, approves Notice of Completion for Pala Mesa Highlands

The Rainbow Municipal Water District has accepted the infrastructure built for the Pala Mesa Highlands development.

The Rainbow board’s 5-0 vote May 28 accepted the Pala Mesa Highlands development as complete and approved filing the Notice of Completion. The board action also approved adding the $4,071,016 installation costs to the district’s total valuation and found that the acceptance of infrastructure already installed is not a project subject to California Environmental Quality Act review.

“We’re glad the project’s finished,” said Rainbow General Manager Jake Wiley.

Beazer Homes purchased the Pala Mesa Highlands property west of Old Highway 395 in April 2004. In March 2007, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a tentative map which allowed Beazer Homes to subdivide 84.6 acres into 124 single-family lots.

The supervisors approved the final map and secured agreements in August 2016. The Pala Mesa Highlands lots range from 2,400 to 3,600 square feet and the development accounts for 41.8 acres of the property with an open space lot being the use for the other 36.5 acres.

The secured agreements guaranteed completion of the infrastructure and payment for materials and labor used for the infrastructure. The performance bond included $1,457,900 to cover improvement of water facilities and $1,313,400 for the improvement of sewer facilities. The agreement to improve the sewer facilities did not include capacity fees to cover the new development's share of existing infrastructure.

In 1999, Rainbow allocated sewer capacity to the property and, in December 2013, Beazer Homes submitted a sewer permit application which included the eventual payment of $965,007 for 55 equivalent dwelling units of capacity.

Based on Rainbow fees at the time and planned home sizes, a new sewer service agreement by the Rainbow board in April 2018 included an additional $1,285,247 for the sewer service connection.

The infrastructure accepted includes 7,039 linear feet of sewer main, 6,063 feet of water main along with appurtenances, 41 manholes, and two pressure reducing stations. “The contractor completed those,” Wiley said.