SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

May 28

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Illegal camping - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

900 blk Quail Knoll Rd. Grand theft - From vehicle

900 blk Quail Knoll Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle

300 blk W. Aviation Rd. Burglary - Commercial

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Simple battery

May 29

Reche Rd. & Trinity View Pl. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance, paraphernalia, and burglary tools

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

600 blk E. Elder St. Missing adult

May 30

6500 blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Child abuse - Misc. incidents

3300 blk Red Mountain Heights Dr. Medical Examiners Case - Death

4800 blk 5th St. Petty theft

Reche Rd. / S. Stage Coach Ln. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possess controlled substance, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, assault with deadly weapon not a firearm on police officer/firefighter: great bodily injury likely (x2), carry loaded firearm in public under specific, carry stolen loaded firearm, carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, felon/addict/ possess/ etc. firearm, prohibited person own/possess/ etc. ammunition/ etc., receive/etc. known stolen property

May 31

Pala Rd. / Horse Ranch Creek Rd. (2) Arrest - (1) Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, (2) Possess narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia, trans/sell narcotic/controlled substance, possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, possess controlled substance, possess controlled substance for sale, trans/etc. controlled substance, false identity to police officer, other agency’s warrant

300 blk W. Aviation Rd. Burglary - Commercial

1000 blk Felicidad Dr. Report - Rape

3700 blk Palomar Dr. Fraud - Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses [Over $950]

1200 blk Via Encinos Dr. Simple battery

2300 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Burglary and vandalism - Commercial

June 1

400 blk Poets Square Domestic violence - Battery (spouse/exspouse/date/etc.)

Leon Way Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $450

E. Fallbrook St. / McDonald Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

June 2

700 blk Vanita St. Vandalism - $400 or less

900 blk Iowa St. Simple battery

1000 blk Big Oak Ranch Rd. Fraud - Get credit/etc. Others ID