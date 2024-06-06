SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
May 28
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Illegal camping - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
900 blk Quail Knoll Rd. Grand theft - From vehicle
900 blk Quail Knoll Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle
300 blk W. Aviation Rd. Burglary - Commercial
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Simple battery
May 29
Reche Rd. & Trinity View Pl. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance, paraphernalia, and burglary tools
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
600 blk E. Elder St. Missing adult
May 30
6500 blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Child abuse - Misc. incidents
3300 blk Red Mountain Heights Dr. Medical Examiners Case - Death
4800 blk 5th St. Petty theft
Reche Rd. / S. Stage Coach Ln. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possess controlled substance, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, assault with deadly weapon not a firearm on police officer/firefighter: great bodily injury likely (x2), carry loaded firearm in public under specific, carry stolen loaded firearm, carry loaded handgun: not registered owner, felon/addict/ possess/ etc. firearm, prohibited person own/possess/ etc. ammunition/ etc., receive/etc. known stolen property
May 31
Pala Rd. / Horse Ranch Creek Rd. (2) Arrest - (1) Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia, (2) Possess narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia, trans/sell narcotic/controlled substance, possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, possess controlled substance, possess controlled substance for sale, trans/etc. controlled substance, false identity to police officer, other agency’s warrant
300 blk W. Aviation Rd. Burglary - Commercial
1000 blk Felicidad Dr. Report - Rape
3700 blk Palomar Dr. Fraud - Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses [Over $950]
1200 blk Via Encinos Dr. Simple battery
2300 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Burglary and vandalism - Commercial
June 1
400 blk Poets Square Domestic violence - Battery (spouse/exspouse/date/etc.)
Leon Way Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $450
E. Fallbrook St. / McDonald Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
June 2
700 blk Vanita St. Vandalism - $400 or less
900 blk Iowa St. Simple battery
1000 blk Big Oak Ranch Rd. Fraud - Get credit/etc. Others ID
