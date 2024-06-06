Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War honor Dr. Freeman

On Saturday, May 25, Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War hold their Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fallbrook Oddfellows Pioneer Ceremony, from left, John Keenan PCC, Kevin Leahy, Tom Helmantoler – Chaplain, Doug Wright SVC, Jerry Sayre PDC, John May – Secretary/Treasurer, Ron Sheehan – Editor of The General, Fred Hall, SVR Adjutant – Captain, Dimas Lovato.

This year, Pittenger Camp 21 honors Dr. Simon A. Freeman with the new headstone marker that the Camp had made to show his service in the Union Army.

 

