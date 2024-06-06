Three-Vehicle Collision Reported on Reche Road near Live Oak Park Road

California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a three-vehicle collision on Reche Road near Live Oak Park Road earlier this evening. The incident, which occurred around 8:23 PM, involved multiple vehicles.It is unclear if there are injuries.

According to CHP reports, the collision took place at 8:20 pm in the eastbound lanes of Reche Road, just west of Live Oak Park Road. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but initial information suggests a white Jeep Cherokee was involved in a collision with a black sedan. Shortly after, another vehicle became involved, escalating the incident to a three-vehicle collision.

Emergency medical services were swiftly dispatched to the scene, with CHP units and local fire department personnel arriving to assess the situation and provide aid to those involved. Fortunately, there were no occupants trapped inside the vehicles upon emergency services' arrival.

Traffic in the area was impacted as a result of the collision, with CHP arranging for towing services to clear the roadway and restore normal traffic flow. S/R Tow was requested to assist in the removal of the vehicles involved in the collision.

As investigations into the cause of the collision continue, motorists are encouraged to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations, particularly in areas prone to accidents, such as Reche Rd and Live Oak Rd.