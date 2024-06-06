Update on efforts to safely remove spent nuclear fuel

I wanted to update you on our critical efforts to ensure the safe removal and responsible management of spent nuclear fuel from the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

The importance of this cannot be overstated. Safe and responsible management of spent nuclear fuel is essential for protecting public health, safeguarding our environment, and ensuring a secure future for future generations. While the spent nuclear fuel at SONGS is currently being stored safely, this is only a temporary solution. We need a permanent and secure location for its disposal.

As your County Supervisor, I am actively involved in this process through my roles on the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station Community Engagement Panel and the Spent Fuel Solutions Solutions CoalitionBoard. Last week, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the urgent need to find a permanent solution for this nuclear waste. Our meetings with federal leaders were productive, and we are pushing for progress.

Despite nearly 30 bills being introduced to address the spent fuel problem in recent years, none have gained the necessary support for passage and enactment. However, I firmly believe that we can achieve a long-overdue legislative solution with persistent efforts from Congress, current and future administrations, informed and engaged communities, and other stakeholders.

I am committed to continuing this fight and will update you on our progress. If you have any questions or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact my office.

Thank you for your continued support and engagement on this vital issue.