Khoury twins conclude high school career at CIF finals

Fallbrook High School seniors Sahara Khoury and Maya Khoury concluded their high school track and field careers at the CIF San Diego Section championship meet May 18 at Mount Carmel High School.

The Khoury twins both competed in the girls pole vault. Sahara Khoury cleared 11’3” and was given 10th place while Maya Khoury had a height of 10’9” and placed 13th.

“Both of them had a great season,” said Fallbrook High School head coach Marco Arias.

“I was thrilled with the stepping up of both of them,” said Fallbrook pole vault coach Jim Curran.

What had been called the CIF preliminaries are now called the division championships. Fallbrook competed in the Division 1 Championships meet May 11 at Del Norte High School. The top two athletes or relay teams from each of the three divisions in each event qualified for the section championships and the remaining 12 championship berths were filled by the best marks from any division.

“The whole plan was to qualify,” Curran said.

A high jumper or pole vaulter has three attempts to clear each height, and misses at that height or at lower heights are used as the tiebreaker. During the Division 1 championship meet, five girls cleared at least 11’3” in the pole vault while five others including Sahara Khoury reached 10’9” but no higher. The tiebreaker gave Khoury eighth place. Four other girls including Maya Khoury had heights of 10’3”. Three of them including Khoury had identical misses and shared 11th place.

Two other Fallbrook girls, senior Abby Petersen and freshman Kaylee Fulks, ran in the Division 1 championship meet. Petersen concluded her high school career with the 18th-place time of 5:35.84 in the 1,600-meter race. Fulks placed 24th in the 400-meter run with a lap of 1:08.29. The Warriors placed 19th among the girls teams at the divisional meet.

“I think the athletes that we had did well and represented Fallbrook in a positive manner,” Arias said.

The starting pole vault height at the section championships was 9’9”, and all 20 girls were successful. Fourteen of the girls cleared at least 10’9” including both Khoury twins.

“Both girls jumped pretty well,” Curran said.

Maya Khoury cleared at least 11’7” twice during the season but missed all of her attempts at 11’3” at the section championships. She had fewer misses than Cathedral Catholic senior Natalie Hobbs, who also had a height of 10’9”, so Khoury received 13th place.

Prior to the CIF section championships, the personal record for Sahara Khoury was 11’1”, which was set at the April 19 Escondido Invitational meet. Khoury improved her personal record to 11’3” at the section meet, giving her a personal record in her final high school competition. “That was a really wonderful thing that happened,” Curran said.

Sahara Khoury was one of four girls who cleared 11’3” but not 11’9” while eight girls had heights of at least 11’9”. The four girls with heights of 11’3” all had different lower miss histories, and Khoury placed second among those four for 10th overall.

“It was a delightful time to be coaching the twins,” Curran said. “They worked hard and always had a smile on their face.”