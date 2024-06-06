Swim lessons to begin June 10

Swim lessons at Fallbrook High School's pool will begin June 10.

The lessons will be overseen by head instructor Sean Redmond, who is the Fallbrook High School girls swim coach, the diving coach for both Fallbrook's girls and boys, and the director of coaching for the Fallbrook Associated Swim Team.

Seven five-day sessions will be held Monday through Friday each week through the week of July 22 to July 26. Each day's lesson will be for 40 minutes.

The lessons will begin each day at 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. Each session will have up to 10 stations based on skill level, and a diving class will also be offered.

The sessions from July 1-5 will include July 4 classes. "A lot of times that might be the only day that parent is able to come over and watch, because they're working," Redmond said.

Redmond added that the instructors likely won't have any July 4 activities until later in the day and don't mind having a paying job during the initial part of Independence Day.

Fallbrook High School boys swim and girls swim team members will be assistant instructors, and the beginning levels will have no more than four students per instructor. "We try to keep our student-teacher ratio low," Redmond said. "It all depends on the ability level of the students."

Station 1 is learning to breathe while in the water, and the ratio is usually one or two students per instructor. Stations 2 through 4 will likely have a ratio of three or four students per instructor.

The advanced levels may have six to eight students per instructor. "Once they have completed Station 6, they're actually ready for the swim team," Redmond said.

Stations seven through ten could be considered preparation for a high school junior varsity team, and swimmers both not yet in high school and past high school can register for any level. There is no minimum age, and parent/tot classes are available for infants.

The classes also have no maximum age. "I've had grandmothers take lessons," Redmond said. "If there is an adult who would like to learn to swim, we can accommodate that also."

The fee for each five-day class is $80. Payment can be made by cash or check, and swimmers or parents can register either at the pool or in advance through https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/sifast/page/swim-lessons. The students must also bring their own swimsuit and towel. Swim caps and goggles are optional.

Additional information can be obtained by an electronic message to Redmond at [email protected] or https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/sifast/page/swim-lessons.