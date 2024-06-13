Asphalt & Concrete Enterprises receives FPUD as-needed annual paving contract

Peters Paving to repave 25 FPUD work areas

Two 5-0 Fallbrook Public Utility District board votes May 29 awarded paving contracts.

One action approved an annual contract for as-needed paving work with Asphalt & Concrete Enterprises; the Santee company will receive up to $300,000 for each year of the contract which is initially for two years and may include up to two one-year extensions.

The other contract was awarded to Peters Paving and Grading, which is based in Rainbow, and will pay the company $74,675 to repave 25 sites which currently have temporary paving.

When a pipe is added or repaired, asphalt is removed and replaced with a temporary cold-mix asphalt. In some cases, the asphalt is damaged due to leaks which are repaired or valves which need to be replaced. The roadway must eventually be permanently paved to meet County of San Diego standards and to ensure that the integrity of the road remains intact.

At one time, FPUD grouped final repaving projects, but the delays between the completion of the projects and the completion of the final paving resulted in poor road conditions prior to the final paving.

In 2016, FPUD adopted a policy of competitive solicitations for as-needed paving work based on estimated quantities and unit pricing. The contracts were awarded annually, and bidders were allowed to submit separate bids for asphalt and concrete work.

The annual paving contracts for as-needed paving had a set price per square foot, but FPUD didn't know how much paving would be needed over the course of the year. As pavement repair was needed due to a pipeline break or meter repair, FPUD would request the contractor to perform the work at the contracted price per square foot.

FPUD evaluated small paving projects and different contractor paving methods to seek the most cost-effective approach to expedite the final paving of roads after a leak. In 2021, FPUD allowed some repairs to accumulate and then contracted for a specified quantity and area to be paved. That method led to a lower cost per square foot, and if the workload of FPUD crews allowed some of the final paving could be performed in-house.

Requests for proposals were issued both for the latest annual contract and for the one-time paving at the 25 locations. Asphalt & Concrete Enterprises had the lowest bid per square foot for the annual contract. Peters Paving and Grading submitted the low bid for the one-time repaving.