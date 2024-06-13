East building renovations at Silvergate Fallbrook elevate community spaces

FALLBROOK – For the seniors who call Silvergate Fallbrook's retirement community home, major changes are in store this summer as the community prepares to renovate its East Building common area spaces from floor to ceiling.

The ambitious remodel will bring about an array of exciting new amenities and upgrades that will further enhance the day-to-day living experience for residents.

The centerpiece of the renovation efforts will be the new entrance improvements, featuring a welcoming coffee lounge and inviting reception area. Residents, visiting family members and visitors alike will have the opportunity to enjoy an inviting, comfortable space as they enter the East Building, creating a sense of community and relaxation the moment they walk through the doors.

Beyond the beautiful entrance upgrades, Silvergate Fallbrook is introducing an all-new onsite Country Store within the building. This nostalgic resident-run store will offer convenience items and exclusive Silvergate-branded merchandise, providing residents with easy access to essential goods and unique memorabilia.

"We've lived here at Silvergate for some time now, and we're continually impressed with the ongoing reinvestment the owners of Silvergate make in this community," said Jimmie Lamurri, who moved to the community with his wife in late 2023.

"We're really looking forward to seeing the remodel take place. Our apartment is our personal sanctuary, but the entire community is also our home. The improvements they're getting ready to make to these common area spaces will transform the places where we spend much of our time with friends and neighbors. We're excited to see the big reveal!" added Lamurri.

The community is abuzz with talk about one of the most anticipated transformations planned as part of the renovation project – the makeover of the interior dry fountains.

These two first-floor spaces will be reimagined as stylish, modern conversation lounges at either end of the building to leverage the overhead skylights. These lounges will serve as contemplative gathering places where residents can unwind, socialize, and enjoy the tranquility of the surrounding ambiance.

The East Building's Great Room, with its soaring ceilings and dual overlook balconies, will undergo a complete remodel, showcased by upscale lighting features, all-new flooring, designer-selected furnishings, and enhanced acoustics.

These enhancements will provide a fresh, professional atmosphere for the many regional entertainers and speakers who perform and present at the community, elevating the overall living experience for residents and guests.

Patricia Martinez, executive director of Silvergate Fallbrook, commented, "These latest renovations to our community mark a significant milestone in our commitment to a pleasurable and satisfying resident experience. We continue to be dedicated to providing new and improved amenities that truly enhance the overall quality of life for our residents and for our staff. This project in particular highlights how responsive ownership can exceed resident expectations and drive resident satisfaction."

The East Building remodel will also boast a new kitchen space, featuring a convenient food and refreshments serving bar for added functionality and aesthetics.

Hallways will receive upgrades to lighting, flooring and hard surface areas, giving the entire building a fresh, modern feel. This beautifully redesigned space will enhance the flow of operations during cocktail hours, social events and the many other resident activities that take place in the community's Great Room.

With new renovations planned and apartment homes at Silvergate now limited, seniors who are considering retirement living are encouraged to tour the community, sample the Chef's cuisine and see the modernization underway at Silvergate Fallbrook.

The community is now scheduling virtual and private tours of its apartment homes and picturesque, walkable campus. For information, call Helen Gray at 760-728-8880.

General information about the independent living, assisted living and memory care accommodations at Silvergate can be found at https://silvergaterr.com/silvergate-fallbrook-elder-care/. Silvergate is located at 420 Elbrook Drive.

