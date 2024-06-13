Everyone invited to 10th anniversary party

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Active Nutrition is turning 10, and is throwing the party of the decade, inviting the public to groove at the ultimate celebration, Saturday, June 15, from 5-9 p.m. at 122 West Ash, commemorating a decade of wellness and vitality services for Fallbrook.

Guests can dance the night away with a live band, DJ, and classical singers, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere that will keep them moving all night long.

There will be delicious food and drinks and a chance to win exciting raffle prizes throughout the evening. Plus, they will offer the secrets to a healthier, more vibrant life with Fallbrook Active Nutrition to achieve one’s wellness goals.

Everyone is welcome to join the fun, celebrate this milestone, and learn more about Active Nutrition.

Submitted by Fallbrook Active Nutrition.